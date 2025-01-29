Azerbaijan reports voter turnout in country's municipal election as of 17:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. A whopping 1.7 million voters have used their right to vote in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 17:00, Head of the Information Center of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Farid Orujov said, Trend reports.

According to him, the voter turnout is 28.77 percent.

Polling stations opened at 08:00 and will last until 19:00.

A total of 8,071 members will be elected in the municipal election in 685 municipalities across 118 constituencies. The names of 16,092 candidates are on the ballot papers. The names of 5.9 million eligible voters are included in the list. A whopping 70,625 observers have been accredited by the CEC and district election commissions for the municipal elections. Web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations.

This Azerbaijani municipal election is the first in the country's liberated territories and the sixth overall. The inaugural municipal election in Azerbaijan occurred on December 12, 1999. Consequently, up to 2,660 municipalities (exceeding 21,000 municipal members) were established nationwide. Nineteen members were elected to the largest municipality and five to the smallest municipality.

Municipalities in Azerbaijan are elected for a five-year term. Members of municipalities may be elected by Republic of Azerbaijan citizens who are eligible to vote and permanently reside in the appropriate electoral district.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel