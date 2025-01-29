Azerbaijan lists constituencies with highest and lowest turnout in municipal election as of 17:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The highest voter turnout has been observed in Absheron's third electoral district No. 50 as of 17:00, the voter turnout in this district totaled 35.40 percent, or 19,663 people, Head of the Information Center of the Secretariat of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan Farid Orujev said, Trend reports.

According to him, as of 17:00, the lowest level of voter turnout is observed in Mingachevir electoral district No. 54. The voter turnout in this district amounted to 21.75 percent, or 10,934 people.

A whopping 1,715,291 people voted across the country; as of 17:00, voter turnout stood at 28.77 percent.

To note, a municipal election is taking place in Azerbaijan today. Polling stations opened at 08:00.

A total of 8,071 members will be elected in the municipal election in 685 municipalities across 118 constituencies. The names of 16,092 candidates are on the ballot papers. The names of 5.9 million eligible voters are included in the list. A whopping 70,625 observers have been accredited by the CEC and district election commissions for the municipal election. Web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations.

Voting will last until 19:00.