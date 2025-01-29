Alageum Electric ready to build transformer plant in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. A plant of the largest transformer manufacturing group in Central Asia, Alageum Electric Group, confirmed its readiness to cooperate and build a plant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev recently completed a working visit to Kazakhstan. During his visit, he met with Saidulla Kozhabaev, the founder of Alageum Electric.

The main goal of the bilateral meeting was to discuss expanding cooperation between Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Energy and Alageum Electric. The talks focused on the potential establishment of a plant branch in Kyrgyzstan to produce transformers at more affordable prices for local use.

Kozhabaev confirmed Alageum Electric’s willingness to collaborate and build the plant in Kyrgyzstan. If the planned initiatives proceed smoothly, construction work could begin within this year.

As a result of the discussions, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Alageum Electric, marking the beginning of a deeper collaboration between the two parties.

Additionally, during his visit, Minister Ibraev met with the leadership of the Kentau transformer plant and Asia Trafo.

He toured the production facilities, observed the manufacturing process of transformers, and was briefed on the quality and specifications of the products. Further negotiations were held on expanding cooperation in the energy sector.

