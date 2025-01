BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The term of the European Union's “monitoring” mission in Armenia has been extended until February 19, 2027, Trend reports.

According to the information, the decision was made by the ambassadors of the European Union in Brussels.

Under the draft decision, the composition and number of observers will remain unchanged: 165 foreign and 44 Armenian employees.

The decision must be approved by the foreign ministers of the EU member states.