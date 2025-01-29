Russia comments on Armenia's potential pullout from EAEU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will not discuss the issue of Armenia's possible withdrawal from the union against the background of its rapprochement with the EU at the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the organization this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters, Trend reports.

“We have the agenda approved, agreed at the council of the Eurasian Commission, these issues will not be raised here,” he said.

To note, the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty on January 30-31. Among the main issues on the agenda of the meeting are the consideration of macroeconomic indicators of the countries of the Association, signing an agreement on mutual participation of brokers in the stock markets of the EAEU states, and others.