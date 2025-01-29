Azerbaijan, Türkiye take steps to broaden economic collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Our discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his X page, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to Ankara, we were pleased to meet with Omer Bolat, Türkiye's Minister of Trade. Our discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, increasing trade turnover, and exploring opportunities to actively support business ties and promote investments. We sincerely appreciate the warm hospitality extended to us," the post reads.

To note, the second trilateral meeting of ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan was held today in Ankara.