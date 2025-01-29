Azerbaijan, Armenia advance in border delimitation and demarcation process - Russian deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Azerbaijan and Armenia have made progress in the process of border delimitation and demarcation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters, Trend reports.

Answering a question of whether the trilateral working group continues its work together with Azerbaijani and Armenian colleagues Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, Overchuk noted that “formally no one terminated it.”

“Periodically we communicate on this topic, but not in a trilateral format, but, as we say, one-on-one... My colleagues meet regularly within the framework of the commission on border delimitation and demarcation. There has been very significant and good progress there,” Overchuk noted.

Overchuk emphasized that part of the border has already been delimited and demarcated; now the sides have agreed to move in the relevant issue from north to south, from the junction with Georgia.

“We have always welcomed this kind of contact and this type of joint work, as it will undoubtedly contribute to stability in the region. On our part, we have always offered to support this process. This is very constructive work,” he added.