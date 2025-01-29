Kyrgyzstan set to throw up eco-friendly city

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, has signed a decree on the implementation of the project to build an eco-friendly city, Kemin-City, in the Kemin district of the Chuy region, Trend reports via the president's press service.

The eco-friendly city will cover an area of 353.3 ha. The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with developing and approving the concept for the construction of Kemin-City by June 1, 2025.

The decree states that the Kemin district state administration is designated as the exclusive customer for the city's construction. It also directs ministries, administrative bodies, and local authorities to furnish the necessary information to the Kemin district state administration as per Kyrgyz law and to extend the required support throughout the city's construction process.

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, and Housing and Communal Services under the Cabinet of Ministers is assigned to conduct preliminary studies, including engineering-geological and topographical surveys. Additionally, it is tasked with developing the master plan for Kemin-City and submitting it for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers. The agency will also work with the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Food Processing to ensure the provision of drinking water and wastewater systems for the new city.

The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance, together with the National Electric Grid of Kyrgyzstan, are responsible for securing funds and constructing external power supply networks for the city.

Kemin is located in the northeastern part of the Chuy Region in northern Kyrgyzstan. The district spans an impressive 3,533 square kilometres, establishing itself as the largest within the Chüy Region, with a resident population recorded at 48,360 in 2021. The administrative hub is located in Kemin. The district is situated within the Chong-Kemin Valley, the Kichi-Kemin Valley, and the eastern section of the Chuy Valley. It shares its northern boundary with Kazakhstan, its western edge with Chüy District, and its southern and eastern limits with the Issyk-Kul Region.

