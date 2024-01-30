Azerbaijani PM holds discussions with Head of Russian Emergencies Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Alexander Kurenkov, Trend reports, referring to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan Republic.

The meeting underscored the strong strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia. It was highlighted that the two countries should actively develop their collaboration in all areas, including emergency prevention and elimination.

The parties emphasized the necessity of signing the Plan of Joint Activities between the Republic of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Russian Federation's Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies, and Natural Disasters for 2024-2026.

During the meeting, the opportunities for strengthening Azerbaijani-Russian cooperation in emergency prevention and response were highlighted.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel