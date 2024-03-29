Azerbaijani SSS committed to supporting country's policy implementation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The State Security Service (SSS) will continue to contribute to the successful implementation of policies that serve to further strengthen Azerbaijan,the head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, said during his speech at a gala event held today on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that on the eve of the professional holiday of security officials of Azerbaijan, by order of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, a group of employees of the State Security Service were awarded high military ranks and high state awards.

"At the same time, on behalf of the head of state, serious steps have been taken to improve the living conditions of State Security Service employees. On behalf of our team, I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his attention and concern for the State Security Service. Employees of the Service, faithful to the ideology of statehood laid down by the great leader Heydar Aliyev, will continue to contribute to the successful implementation of state policies that serve the further strengthening of Azerbaijan," Ali Nagiyev said.

To note, the State Security Service is the principle domestic intelligence agency and secret police of Azerbaijan, created out of the 2015 dissolution of the Ministry of National Security. The service was established by Presidential Decree 706 of December 14, 2015, issued by President Ilham Aliyev.