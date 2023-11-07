Azerbaijan's Baku preparing for Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijan will mark Victory Day tomorrow, Trend reports.

Baku has completed the final preparations for Victory Day, November 8, the third anniversary of the Azerbaijani Army's historic victory in Karabakh during the 44-day second Karabakh war.

Flags are being hung on the capital's principal streets and avenues, as well as on building balconies, in commemoration of Victory Day.

According to the order of President Ilham Aliyev, Victory Day is marked annually on November 8 in Azerbaijan.

A Trend employee captured the festive mood of the capital in a photo.

Trend presents pre-holiday Baku:

PHOTO: Zaur Mustafayev

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel