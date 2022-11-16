Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Kazakhstan seeks to increase trade turnover with Azerbaijan, the Kazakh Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov said at a press conference on the upcoming presidential election in Kazakhstan on November 16, Trend reports.

"We’ll look for new directions in current economic operations, new opportunities for expanding the activities of trading houses and the intergovernmental commission," Abdikarimov noted.

He stressed that the Business Council of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is already successfully functioning, and the recent meeting with the participation of 24 Kazakh and 35 Azerbaijani companies has proven this.

"Over the years of cooperation between our countries, a qualitatively new level of relations has developed. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have close economic, cultural and humanitarian ties," the diplomat also said.

Abdikarimov noted that the visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan in August this year, on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, once again confirmed the course towards rapprochement and deepening of ties with Azerbaijan.