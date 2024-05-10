COP29 stands as largest event in Azerbaijan's history - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. COP29 is the largest event in the history of Azerbaijan, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Soltanov said during the roundtable on strategic foresight at ADA University, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's history has not yet seen events of such scale as COP29, and it is unlikely that another such event will happen in the near future. This is our chance to represent the country with dignity and make a good impression on the parties to the UN Convention. We have a great responsibility for this," he emphasized.

Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year. The plenary meeting of COP28 in Dubai on December 11 last year made the decision. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

