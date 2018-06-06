China allocates Uzbekistan $250M for development of import substitution

6 June 2018 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Lawmakers press Facebook over Chinese data sharing
US 17:29
EU warns UK-centered China import scam may shift to Europe's 'Silk Road'
Europe 15:32
World Bank revises Uzbekistan's economic growth outlook in 2018-2019
Economy news 13:05
Russia's defense chief urges CIS states to join Syria’s restoration
Russia 12:38
Artel expands export geography of household appliances, electronics (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:29
Air China, Air Canada to sign joint venture agreement
China 12:26
China's ZTE signed preliminary agreement to lift U.S. ban
China 09:40
Iron ore mine blast in China's northeast kills 11
China 5 June 17:56
China shows faster pace of economic restructuring, but still relying on credit - Moody's
Economy news 5 June 15:35
Air China resumes flights between Beijing and Pyongyang
China 5 June 13:17
Number of 4G base stations in Uzbekistan exceeds 1,500
ICT 5 June 11:22
UNDP Uzbekistan announces tender on supply of special equipment
Tenders 5 June 10:52
China to issue more cotton import quotas amid U.S. trade talks
China 5 June 09:40
UNDP Uzbekistan opens tender on purchase of video equipment
Tenders 5 June 09:13
Uzbekistan may export new home-made tractors
Economy news 4 June 21:05
Kremlin aide says no plans for meeting between Putin, Kim Jong-un in China's Qingdao
Russia 4 June 17:34
North Kazakhstan to import 100 tons of soybeans to China
Kazakhstan 4 June 16:23
WB to help Uzbekistan creating new infrastructure for State Register of Credit Information
Economy news 4 June 16:01