Iranian currency rates for September 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to September 10.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,740 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 12 Iranian rial on September 10 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,742 54,590 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,207 46,091 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,788 4,806 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,649 4,661 1 Danish krone DKK 6,688 6,674 1 Indian rupee INR 572 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,222 137,255 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,276 25,261 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,562 39,580 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,873 31,930 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,999 28,071 1 South African rand ZAR 2,511 2,521 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,619 5,615 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,526 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,591 30,538 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,703 30,720 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,538 49,513 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,277 2,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,561 35,604 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,760 30,759 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,146 6,143 100 Thai baths THB 134,303 134,307 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,110 10,083 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,349 35,419 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 49,740 49,656 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,837 9,862 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,551 13,519 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,801 2,827 1 Afghan afghani AFN 548 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,185 16,045 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,495 86,468 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,068 4,067 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,999

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 272,696 rials, and the price of $1 is 223,538 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 259,545 rials, and the price of $1 is 210,016 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 222,000-225,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 271,000-274,000 rials.