Iranian currency rates for April 17

17 April 2023 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to April 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,181 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 17

Rial on April 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,142

52,141

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,010

47,020

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,067

4,066

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,045

4,063

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,199

6,199

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,894

136,918

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,777

14,770

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,392

31,392

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,352

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,204

109,268

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,433

31,261

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,068

26,065

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,322

2,321

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,171

2,171

1 Russian ruble

RUB

511

511

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,237

28,321

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,581

31,576

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,431

39,451

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,300

1,300

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,071

32,064

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,808

8,808

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,116

6,117

100 Thai baths

THB

122,763

123,730

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,543

9,544

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,204

32,086

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,181

46,370

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,316

9,310

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,651

16,650

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,851

2,850

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

487

487

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,889

75,891

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,844

3,844

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,013

12,013

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 462,111 rials, and the price of $1 is 420,276 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 420,101 rials, and the price of $1 is 382,069 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 510,000-513,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 566,000-569,000 rials.

