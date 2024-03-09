Overseas NGOs display solidarity with Azerbaijan over COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA), which includes 2,300 NGOs from 106 countries specializing in health, environment, and climate change concerns, has released a statement of support to Azerbaijan concerning COP29., Trend reports.

The statement was signed by the head of AHOA, Uzodinma Adirieje. 107 NGOs from 30 countries who are members and partners of AHOA also joined the appeal.

In its statement, the AHOA welcomes Azerbaijan's genuine dedication and leadership in global action on climate change, calling on the world to seize the historic opportunity created by COP29 to combat climate change.

“As we approach the 29th UNFCCC Conference of Parties (COP29) in Azerbaijan, the leadership and members/partners of the Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) extend our heartfelt support to the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan, the host country, as they take on the critical task of guiding the global community toward a sustainable and resilient future. While AHOA is gravely concerned about the pressing environmental challenges confronting our world, we are impressed by the expressed devotion and leadership displayed by both the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan in driving climate action on a global scale. The importance of combating climate change cannot be overemphasized. We are at a critical juncture in which strong and urgent action is required to reduce the effects of climate change, protect vulnerable communities and populations, and preserve our valuable ecosystems for future generations. In this regard, AHOA is glad to observe that the commitment of the COP29 Presidency and host country to promoting discourse, cooperation, and innovation is critical.

We are optimistic that Azerbaijan, with its rich cultural heritage and diverse natural landscapes, is not only a custodian of invaluable ecological treasures but also a proactive advocate for climate change and environmental stewardship. Through initiatives such as “Troika: Mission 1.5," Azerbaijan has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable development in climate resilience and ensured continuity of the successes made in COP28. The AfriHealth Optonet Association (AHOA) is very optimistic that Azerbaijan will achieve strong consensus outcomes in climate change negotiations during COP29.

Civil society plays a pivotal role in climate action, serving as a catalyst for change and driving grassroots movements. From community-led climate adaptation projects to youth-led advocacy campaigns, civil society organizations are instrumental in raising awareness, mobilizing resources, and driving policy change at all levels. As Azerbaijan/COP29 Presidency assumes the mantle of global leadership in addressing climate change, the AfriHealth Optonet Association (AHOA), as a global network and think tank, has full confidence in the ability of the COP29 Presidency and Azerbaijan to facilitate meaningful collaboration, drive ambitious commitments, and chart a course towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

We stand in solidarity with the COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan, and civil society organizations around the world in their efforts to accelerate climate action and build a brighter tomorrow for our planet. Together, let us seize this historic opportunity to turn the tide on climate change and create a world where both people and nature thrive," reads the statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel