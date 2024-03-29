Azerbaijan to lay foundations of four renewable energy facilities in 2024 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The foundations of four new power plants operating on renewable energy sources (RES) will be laid in 2024, i.e., within the framework of the 'Year of Solidarity for a Green World', Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Shahbazov addressed today at the regular meeting of the Commission on the implementation of projects in the field of renewables with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Emergency Situations, Finance, Justice, Agriculture, Digital Development and Transport, Defense, SOCAR, Azerenerji, Azerishig, Central Bank, State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, Geodesy and Cartography Agency, Tourism Agency, and Azerbaijan Scientific Research and Design and Research Energy Institute LLC.

To note, the construction of two solar power plants and two wind power plants is planned to start this year.

The process of defining offshore zones for offshore wind energy projects, work on Masdar projects, prospects for hydrogen production, and steps on the Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor project were among the topics covered during the meeting that the Secretariat of the Commission also heard a report on.

