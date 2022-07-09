Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover significantly increased from January through June 2022, Trend reports with the reference to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

According to the statistics, the value of Tajikistan's foreign trade turnover in the reporting period amounted to $3.6 billion, which is an increase of 28.5 percent compared to the same period last year ($2.8 billion).

The total amount of exported goods from Tajikistan amounted to $1.3 billion - an increase of 30 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year ($1 billion).

Meanwhile, Tajikistan imported goods worth $2.3 billion from January through June 2022, which is 27.7 percent more than in the same period of 2021 ($1.8 billion).