Turkmenistan and Turkish Chalik Holding discuss implementation of current projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Chalik Holding group of companies Ahmet Chalik during which they discussed the implementation of current projects in the country, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting, the head of Chalik Holding reported on the results of the activities of the group of companies headed by him in Turkmenistan and on the steps taken to effectively solve the tasks set.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov noted the great contribution of Turkish partners, including the group of companies, to the comprehensive programs implemented in Turkmenistan aimed at the comprehensive strengthening and industrialization of the national economy, and the creation of production facilities based on innovative technologies.

He also added that the Gap Insaat company, which is part of the group, has been entrusted with the construction of new important facilities – the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, the International Pediatric Center, and the Center of Dentistry, the groundbreaking ceremony of which took place recently in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat.

Meanwhile, in the middle of last year, Turkmenistan's Turkmenenergo State Electric Power Corporation, Turkish Chalik Holding and Afghan Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) energy company discussed issues related to the implementation of projects for the export of electricity to Afghanistan.