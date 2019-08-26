Rejection of international law on the rise, Iran's foreign minister says

26 August 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The rejection of international law is on the rise, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday, during a meeting in Beijing with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“Rejection of international law, not just lack of respect for international law, but, in fact, contempt for international law, is on the rise and we need to work together,” Zarif told Wang, in comments in front of reporters.

Zarif said he was in Beijing to brief the Chinese official on his recent meetings in France on the Iran nuclear deal, but he gave no details.

Zarif arrived in China after a visit to the G7 summit for talks with host France, as Paris ramped up efforts to ease tension between Tehran and Washington, a dramatic diplomatic move that the White House said had surprised it.

The 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of many international sanctions on Tehran.

Since pulling Washington out of the deal last year, U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed a maximum-pressure policy to try to force Iran into a new negotiation that would include its ballistic missile program and regional activities.

China has close energy and diplomatic ties with Iran, and is one of the signatories to the nuclear deal, which it says must be upheld.

“We are comprehensive strategic partners,” Wang said. “That speaks to the high level of our relationship and our close strategic cooperation.”

China supported all efforts beneficial to safeguarding the nuclear agreement, Wang added, in comments carried later on the foreign ministry website.

It also “understands the reasonable demands put forward by Iran”, he said, adding that China would continue to play a constructive role in easing tension in the Gulf region.

Zarif said he was particularly excited by the Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to recreate the old Silk Road with massive infrastructure spending connecting China with the rest of Asia and beyond.

Iran considers the Belt and Road “to be the future of our region and our global interactions”, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Investments worth $15M to be made in Iran’s PGSEZ
Economy 18:04
Iran allocates $1.37B for medicines' imports
Economy 17:32
Chinese company completes construction of tire factory in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:57
Minister: Iran’s oil & gas production to reach 100M tons
Business 16:49
Investments worth $102M made in agricultural sector of Iranian province
Economy 15:35
Iran to commission second track of Sistan–Isfahan railway
Business 15:29
Latest
Investments worth $15M to be made in Iran’s PGSEZ
Economy 18:04
Turkmen State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs signs several int’l agreements
Economy 18:01
Brazilian women must be ashamed of Bolsonaro for mocking my wife, says Macron
Other News 17:43
Kazakhstan realizes projects to develop tourism potential
Tourism 17:42
TAPI project to allow for entering other growing markets in Asia-Pacific region
Oil&Gas 17:38
Azerbaijani investment company’s total capital increases by almost 2.5 times
Finance 17:33
Uzbek Commodity Exchange publishes last week's trading data
Economy 17:32
Azerbaijan’s PSG Capital increases profit by almost 9 times
Finance 17:32
Azerbaijani company Brot Baku working on new varieties of bakery products
Economy 17:32