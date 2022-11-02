Azerbaijan's SOCAR plans to achieve absolutely clean energy production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Azerbaijan's SOCAR (State Oil Company) plans to achieve absolutely clean production of energy by 2030, Vice-President of SOCAR for HR, IT and Regulations Khalik Mammadov said on November 2 during a panel session on ‘Defining new ways to accelerate green transformation in Azerbaijan’, Trend reports.

"This program is also aimed at protecting the environment. We have also adopted a strategy until 2030, which envisages measures to reduce the impact in terms of climate change, as well as carbon emissions," he noted.

The vice president also noted that the company significantly reduced waste emissions from the production of diesel and gasoline fuels.

"Our company has begun to practice the use of renewable energy sources, and work on the ‘green’ transformation will continue," he added.