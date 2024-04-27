Kremlin stands for continued Baku-Yerevan contacts - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Kremlin is in favor of continuing contacts between Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports.

“We stand for the continuation of contacts between Baku and Yerevan. We believe that they are necessary for general detente and for the final settlement of all controversial issues that are on the agenda, in order to quickly reach the signing of a peace treaty,” Peskov said .

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

Following the agreements reached during the meeting, the countries started the process of coordinate adjustment based on geodetic measurements.

Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the process of clarification of coordinates on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, about 35 percent of the planned works has been completed and 28 border markers installed as of April 26, 2024.

