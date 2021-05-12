Azerbaijani president, first lady view building for Shusha Creative Center

Politics 12 May 2021 21:04 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president, first lady view building for Shusha Creative Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Fırst Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the building for Shusha Creative Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work to be done in the center.

The head of state gave instructions on the work to be carried out.

