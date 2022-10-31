Turkish Travel Club's chairman talks about his intention to write memoirs about liberated Karabakh realities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Chair of the Board of the Turkish Travel Club Selman Arinc talked about his intention to write memoirs about what he witnessed in Azerbaijan's liberated Karabakh, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a press conference dedicated to the Karabakh and East Zangazur trip on October 31.

According to him, making his witness about Karabakh known to the whole world is not enough.

"We shouldn't be satisfied with this. It's necessary to conduct further work in this regard," Arinc added.