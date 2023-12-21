Azerbaijan's national anthem sounds in Khankendi (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played in Khankendi before the start of the historic match between FC Qarabag and MOIK, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani people are witnessing a historic event. The Aghdam-based FC Qarabag and Baku-based MOIK are meeting at the stadium in Khankendi in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup in football.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have joined the crowd at the stadium to watch the game.

Trend presents the video: