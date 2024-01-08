Azerbaijani citizens to tick their names on voter lists via ASAN centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 8. ASAN (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) centers will enable Azerbaijani citizens to check the presence of their names in voter lists through ASAN queue terminals, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Rovzat Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

“The voters can check the presence of their names in the voter list and on the CEC website, as well as by visiting district and precinct election commissions or by contacting the CEC hotline. However, the ASAN service centers, whose services are used by 40,000 people a day, create greater opportunities," he said.

Will be updated