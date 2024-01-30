NGO observers quadruple versus last Azerbaijani presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) representatives observing the upcoming election in Azerbaijan has quadrupled compared to the previous presidential election, My Voice Election Monitoring Coalition told "Election 2024,” Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

According to My Voice's interim report, Azerbaijan's civil society participation in monitoring the upcoming election scheduled for February 7 is notably greater than in the presidential elections of 2013 and 2018.

A record-breaking 78 non-governmental organizations are set to participate in the observation process.

"A total of 6,045 individuals, representing NGOs, civil society institutions, and public associations operating in the country, will participate as observers during the upcoming presidential election," the report said.

As outlined in the report, the coalition representatives held discussions with members of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) election observation mission in Azerbaijan, as well as the heads of the European Union office in Azerbaijan. The sides exchanged views on the ongoing election process.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel