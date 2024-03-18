President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Russian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as President of the Russian Federation.

Your convincing election victory demonstrates the Russian people's high degree of trust and active support for the policy you have taken, which aims to strengthen statehood, promote long-term socioeconomic development, and improve population prosperity.



I am pleased to see that the relationship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation is progressing steadily. It is encouraging to note that these links, which are based on centuries-old traditions of friendliness and good neighborliness amongst our peoples, are successfully increasing and developing in the spirit of allied contact and mutually beneficial cooperation, gaining new meaning.

I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to focus on further enhancing the comprehensive partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia, addressing the current objectives of our bilateral agenda, and fostering fruitful interaction across all sectors for the benefit of our countries and citizens.

I extend my best wishes to you, dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, for robust health, happiness, well-being, and success in your state activities for the sake of the prosperity of friendly Russia," the head of state emphasized.