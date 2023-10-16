Azerbaijan increases social security spending

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. State budget expenditures on social protection will amount to 521 million manat ($306.5 million) or 1.4 percent in Azerbaijan in 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the information, this is 62.3 percent more than the forecast approved for 2023.

Spending on social protection will amount to 11.5 percent of spending on social protection and social security.

In general, budget revenues will amount to 34.2 billion manat ($20.1 billion), and expenditures will total 36.8 billion manat ($21.6 billion) next year.