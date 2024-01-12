Participants at Baku's state-business partnership conference make statement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Participants of a conference themed "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy" held in Baku have issued a statement, Trend reports.

The statement said that as a result of the continuation of the socio-economic development strategy laid out by the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, the great leader Heydar Aliyev, and pursued with great wisdom and foresight by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country's economic power grows every day, solidifying its reputation as a reliable partner.

Against the backdrop of global challenges, Azerbaijan maintains macroeconomic stability, diversifies its economy, and fosters a more favorable business and investment climate for the development of the private sector, according to the statement.

The statement pointed out that extensive work undertaken has made entrepreneurs a driving force in the country's economy, and the reforms in the country are highly praised by international financial organizations.

Through the development of partnerships between the state and entrepreneurs, improvements in legislation and administrative procedures in the field of entrepreneurship, and increased efficiency of mechanisms for state support of entrepreneurial development in regions, the share of the non-governmental sector in the country's economy reached 86.5 percent, and in employment, 78 percent, the statement mentioned.

"Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, inspired by state support, take pride in dynamically contributing to the revival of Karabakh and the 'Great Return,' mobilizing all their efforts. The country's entrepreneurs support the socio-economic policy led by President Ilham Aliyev and declare that they will continue to contribute to the progress of Azerbaijan, fulfilling their tasks in the development of the economy," the statement concluded.

The conference was initiated by representatives of various business associations and entrepreneurs working in industries such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, logistics, ICT, healthcare, insurance, tourism, textiles, and other sectors.

