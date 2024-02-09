Banks spotlight forming single collection center in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Discussions of the working group have been held on the creation of a single collection center in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

The meeting was attended by the heads of various banks, who are part of the working group responsible for cash transportation, along with representatives from Bantas (BANTAS Nakit ve Kıymetli Mal Tasıma ve Guvenlik Hizmetleri A.S.), a company operating in Türkiye specializing in cash and valuable transportation and security services.

During the meeting, the establishment of a single collection center was discussed, a presentation from Bantas was provided, and the opinions and suggestions of the banks were considered.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association was founded in 1990 by commercial banks with the goal of representing member firms, satisfying their different business service needs, and coordinating their efforts. Currently, the association has 23 banks and six non-banking companies among its members.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel