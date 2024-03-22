TAP’s water consumption down by more than 40%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) water consumption has been decreased by 41 percent year-on-year, Trend reports via the TAP AG consortium.

“Today, we are celebrating World Water Day. In line with our commitment to a Sustainable Energy Future, in 2023 we decreased TAP’s water consumption by 41 percent across Greece, Albania, Italy, and Switzerland compared to 2022,” said the consortium.

TAP transports natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP facilitates gas supplies to South Eastern European countries through existing and prospective interconnectors. TAP is connected to Interconnector Greece Bulgaria (IGB) which started its commercial operations in October 2022, providing Caspian gas to Bulgaria, enhancing security of energy supplies in one more European country. TAP’s exits in Greece and Albania, together with the landfall in Italy provide multiple opportunities for further transport of gas from Azerbaijan to the wider European markets.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as its decarbonisation objectives.

