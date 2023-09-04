Azerbaijan Railways to open additional routes amid start of academic year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. For the new school year, 8 additional routes will be assigned to the Absheron ring railway line, CJSC Azerbaijan Railways told Trend.

"In connection with the beginning of the 2023-2024 academic year, Azerbaijan Railways will optimize the train schedule in order to prevent high density of passenger traffic and ensure customer satisfaction. Thus, on Baku-Khirdalan-Sumgayit line 2 additional routes in the morning hours and 1 in the evening hours are assigned, and on Baku-Pirshaghi-Sumgait line 1 additional route in the evening hours is assigned. Two additional routes are assigned to the Sumgayit-Khirdalan-Baku line in the morning hours, and 2 additional routes are assigned to the Sumgayit-Pirshaghi-Baku line in the evening hours," the company said.

From September 8, 2023, high-speed passenger trains of the Absheron Ring Railway Line will run according to the updated schedule.

At the same time, for the first time, a special schedule for non-working days was developed taking into account the wishes of passengers. According to the new schedule, the interval between trains was reduced, and eight additional trips were scheduled.

Changes in the schedule will make it possible to evenly distribute the density of passenger traffic on trains, significantly reduce the possibility of queues near turnstiles, and carry more passengers during the day.

"Azerbaijan Railways is planning additional measures to further improve the quality of service in the field of passenger transportation. The delivery of 10 new high-speed passenger trains to the country at the end of this year - beginning of next year will seriously contribute to the launch of additional flights on the Absheron ring railway line," the company said.