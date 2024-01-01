Kazakhstan names main economic indicators of Almaty for 2023

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 1. The short-term economic indicator of Kazakhstan's Almaty city increased by 13 percent from the beginning of the year, Trend reports.

According to the official data, industry growth over the past 11 months amounted to 16.8 percent. At the same time, the manufacturing industry grew by 17.7 percent.

Thus, the main contribution to the diversification of the city’s economy is made by the enterprises of the Industrial Zone and the special economic zone "Park of Innovative Technologies.".

At the same time, in 2023, 81,800 jobs were created in the city, of which 80 percent are permanent.

In addition, over 11 months, more than 1.5 trillion tenge (about $3.3 billion) of investment in fixed capital was attracted. Private investment growth accelerated to 30 percent.

There is a qualitative change in the structure of investments, with an emphasis on the development of the IT sector (growth by 7.3 times), healthcare (growth by 3.7 times), the manufacturing industry (growth by 19.2 percent), and tourism (growth by 2 times).

Moreover, the city pays special attention to the development and support of small and medium-sized businesses. The number of active SMEs increased by 17.7 percent to 344,400. This allows the city to maintain its first place in the country.

Meanwhile, growth in the main sectors of the economy also contributes to an increase in revenues for the state budget. Thus, over the 11 months of this year, revenues to the state budget amounted to 4.9 trillion tenge (about $10.7 billion), with an increase of 34.5 percent, including to the republican budget by 35.3 percent and to the local budget by 32 percent.