Italian company aims to draw tourists to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 14. Italian Keios tourism company is set to work on attracting tourists to Tajikistan in the future, responsible tourism expert in the company Peter Nizette said, Trend reports.

This was brought up during his meeting with Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, the head of Tajikistan's Sughd region. Nizette stated that the objective of his visit to Tajikistan is to explore the prospects in the tourism sector and to carry out projects in this domain.

During the discussion, Ahmadzoda described Sughd to entail 45 tourism enterprises and 225 tourism routes. To accommodate both domestic and foreign tourists, adequate accommodations like as hotels, recreation centers, sanatoriums, health resorts, cultural and amusement parks, museums, landmarks, historical, and ancient sites are available.

The Sughd area continually promotes tourist development, with many visitors visiting Khujand, Panjakent, Istaravshan, Isfara, Kanibadam, Asht, and the Matchinsky district.

Keios said in November of this year that it is working on the construction of a Tourism Master Plan for Tajikistan's picturesque Panjakent and Fann Mountains area. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is funding this effort, which is guided by Tajikistan's Committee for Tourism Development.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel