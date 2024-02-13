Tourist arrivals from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan surge

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 13. A total of 383 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in January 2024, Trend reports.

Data from the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan indicates that this figure increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period in 2023 (165 tourists).

A total of 5,010 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in 2023, which is an 83.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 (2,736 tourists).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan welcomed 11,510 tourists from Central Asian countries in January 2024, which is 2.16 times higher than the figure for the same period in 2023 (5,309 people).

The number of tourists from Kazakhstan amounted to 4,795 (2.28-times growth over the year), Uzbekistan to 3,399 (2.38-times growth over the year), Turkmenistan to 2,452 (66.12 percent growth over the year), and Kyrgyzstan to 481 (3.41-times growth over the year).