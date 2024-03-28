Turkmenistan eyes expansion in building materials production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 28. A new enterprise for the production of building materials will be created in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was stated by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Construction and Industry of Turkmenistan Baymyrat Annamamedov at a government meeting.

"In order to implement measures to develop the industrial sector, establish the production of export-oriented and import-substituting products provided for in the 'Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028', it is proposed to create 'Türkmen gips' company with the participation of the Koytendag career department of the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan and the 'Ak bulut' company," he said.

According to him, the new joint venture in Dostluk city, Koytendag district, Lebap region, plans to produce 250,000 tons of dry building mixes and 20 million square meters of drywall products per year, which will create additional jobs.

Following the report, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stated at the meeting that the joint venture for the manufacturing of advanced building materials will help the country's industrial sector expand more effectively.

Meanwhile, in an effort to expand the economy, Turkmenistan is vigorously channeling resources to strengthen the industrial sector, creating new enterprises in various key areas to stimulate economic growth and reduce dependence on oil and gas revenues.

By instituting reforms and streamlining procedures for business registration, Turkmenistan aims to entice both domestic and international investments, fostering the establishment of novel enterprises and bolstering the cultivation of an appealing investment environment within the nation.

