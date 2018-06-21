North Korea preparing to destroy ICBM test site

21 June 2018 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

CBS News identified the site as so-called Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in the North Pyongan province, believed to be the place where the Hwasong-15 long-range missile was reportedly tested and that was capable of hitting the US mainland, Sputnik reported.

US President Donald Trump said after this month’s historic summit with Kim Jong-un the North was already destroying a "major missile engine testing site," expected to be dismantled "very soon."

North Korea made rapid progress in nuclear research last year, conducting its strongest atomic test to date and testing a series of ICBMs. After a flurry of diplomacy culminating in a June 12 summit, Pyongyang agreed to back down and denuclearize.

On Monday, South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam said that specific action plan was needed so that North Korea can implement a pledge made by its leader Kim Jong-un to denuclearize his country.

Earlier, South Korean media reported that Pyongyan has hundreds of facilities related to missile and nuclear activity. Particularly, the US authorities have reportedly detected up to 3,000 nuclear-related facilities in North Korea, which could mean that the inspection of the sites and US-N.Korean talks on denuclearization will take considerable time.

Earlier this year, North Korean leader said he was ready to denuclearize and signed a corresponding agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the inter-Korean summit in the truce village of Panmunjom in April.

In May, Pyongyang, in a gesture of goodwill, blew up three test mines at the Punggye-ri nuclear site, as well as destroyed security checkpoints and other facilities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China warns Washington's 'capricious' trade actions will hurt U.S. workers
China 09:48
Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
US 20 June 23:35
EU to hit U.S. imports from Friday in response to Trump tariffs
Europe 20 June 15:20
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
Russia 20 June 12:48
Oil up on U.S. stocks, Libya ahead of OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 20 June 12:45
North Korea, China discuss 'true peace', denuclearization
China 20 June 12:43
US Senate approves $500m for Israel's missile defense program
US 20 June 10:02
U.S. shale producers warn Chinese tariffs would hit energy exports
US 20 June 09:47
Russia requests to join US-EU WTO consultations on steel and aluminum
Russia 20 June 09:39
North Korea sanctions to remain until denuclearization achieved: South Korea minister
Other News 20 June 06:26
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Xi Jinping in Beijing
China 19 June 21:44
China urges U.S. to stop damaging words and deeds on trade
China 19 June 11:55
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 19 June 09:45
China says will 'fight back firmly' if U.S. publishes additional tariffs
China 19 June 09:32
North Korea's Kim in China; U.S., South Korea suspend military drill
China 19 June 07:35
North Korean leader expected to visit China Tuesday
China 19 June 05:19
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Asian shares fall as U.S.-China trade spat escalates
US 18 June 09:54