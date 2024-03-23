Turkish, Russian presidents hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The Administration of the President of Türkiye has announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports.

During the conversation, President Erdogan conveyed heartfelt condolences regarding the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Erdogan emphasized the imperative of resolving regional crises peacefully at the earliest opportunity, as demonstrated by the recent attack. He underscored Türkiye's readiness to enhance collaboration with Russia in combating terrorism.

The incident occurred on March 22, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, leading to evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 133.