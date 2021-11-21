US to provide 30 more mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21
Trend:
US will provide an additional 30 mine detection dogs to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing US Embassy in Azerbaijan.
"To date,Marshall Legacy Institute is proud to have been able to provide 40 lifesaving mine detection dogs. With their handlers, they have searched and returned over 30 million sq meters of formerly contaminated land. In the next 1.5 years, Marshall Legacy Institute will provide an additional 30 mine detection dogs to assist Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan - ANAMA in its demining efforts."
