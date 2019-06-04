Travel the world with Azercell!

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azercell offers a new Monthly Data Roaming Package to its customers.

Aiming to make data usage more affordable and comfortable even in roaming, Azercell is pleased to offer a new Monthly Data Roaming Package to accompany its customers while abroad. Thus, now Azercell subscribers may benefit from 3GB Monthly Roaming Pack for 39.90 AZN.

It is worth to mention that Azercell subscribers have the opportunity to use Daily 100 MB Data Roaming package for 3.90 AZN, 400 MB Data Roaming package for the duration of 3 days for 9.90 AZN, 1 GB Data Roaming Package for the duration of 14 days for 19.90 AZN and eliminate any unexpected data expenses.

Azercell’s Data Roaming Packages are valid in the networks of 80 operators functioning in 53 countries of the world, the number of which is constantly increasing. Moreover, there is no need to worry about the manual selection of prioritized operator in such popular destinations as Turkey, Georgia, USA, Qatar, Belarus, Finland, Uzbekistan, New Zealand, UAE, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Tajikistan and Moldova as Data Roaming Packages are valid in all networks operating in these countries.

Travel the world with the most affordable Data Roaming Packages from Azercell! Choose the Data Roaming Package that suits you best and stay connected in roaming this summer with Azercell!



https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/roaming/internetroaming/



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

