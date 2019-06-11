Cooperative on pomegranate cultivation to be set up in Azerbaijan's region

11 June 2019 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

A meeting dedicated to setting up a cooperative on pomegranate cultivation was held in Goychay district of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Pomegranate Producers and Exporters Association.

It was attended by CEO of the Association Yusif Akhundov, experts of the EU ‘Regional Development Support’ Project Dario Kakkamisi and Elchin Atababayev, Director of Goychay State Agrarian Development Center Elchin Ismayilov, representative of the Economy Ministry Akif Abbasov and Deputy Head of Socio-Economic department of the Executive power of Goychay district Makhir Malikov.

The meeting participants discussed the forms of cooperation and the mechanisms of the cooperative activities. It was agreed that at the initial stage, the pilot project will involve 20 small farms of Bygyr village of Goychay district and training courses will be conducted for the village farmers.

The main objective of the cooperative is to create favorable conditions for the effective cultivation of pomegranates, reduce the production costs and increase productivity and sales volume.

