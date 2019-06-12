Azerbaijani airports’ passenger traffic hit 1.85 million people in first five months

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

In the first five months of 2019, Azerbaijan’s airports served 1.85 million passengers. Of these, 1.57 million accounted for the capital’s airport - Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 10,000 passengers more than the same figure last year.

During this period, the base air carriers of Baku airport - AZAL and Buta Airways carried 649,000 and 177,000 passengers, respectively.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 1.36 million, 32.2 percent of which accounted for AZAL, while 13 percent for Buta Airways. The share of foreign airlines during this period hit 54.8 percent.

In particular, from May 27 to May 30, 2019, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served approximately 600 flights in total. Of these, 57 accounted for charter flights, and 10 - for additional regular flights of airlines such as FlyDubai, AirArabia, SCAT, IsrAir, Jazeera and etc. The passenger traffic of Azerbaijan’s main airport during the Europa League final in Baku amounted to about 60,000 people in total.

Currently, 27 passenger airlines carry out direct flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport. From the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul, from Gabala - to Moscow. Also, the national airline AZAL operates regular direct flights from Lankaran to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

Heydar Aliyev was also named the best airport among airports of Russia and CIS countries for the level of the provided services for the three years in a row and awarded the maximum rating of "5 Stars" according to Skytrax World Airport Awards. In 2019, Heydar Aliyev International Airport was named the best airport with a passenger traffic of up to 10 million according to the Sky Travel Awards.

