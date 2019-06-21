Azerbaijan to expand organic fertilizer production

21 June 2019 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Production of organic fertilizers is planned to be expanded in Azerbaijan, the vice-president of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, Vugar Zeynalov, told reporters on the sidelines of the Organic Food Festival in Baku, Trend reports.

The vice-president said that at present, the production of organic fertilizers has already begun in Baku, but this is not enough for use in the domestic market, in particular in agriculture.

"We plan to expand the production of this type of organic products. It is intended to begin the process in several regions of the country. Considering the large demand of farms for organic fertilizers, it is advisable to establish this production locally, that is, in the regions. This is a rational idea, given that these products are perishable, and production in the regions will reduce the need for supplies from Baku," Zeynalov said.

For the first time in Baku, a festival of organic products is being held, one of the organizers of which is the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan. The festival will end on June 23.

