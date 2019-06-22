Azerbaijani State Oil Fund’s profit exceeded forecast amount by 15 percent in 2018

22 June 2019 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Georgia hosts Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2019
Economy 12:02
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:50
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva watches opening ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 11:43
Azerbaijani army ready to fulfill any military order
Politics 11:37
Azerbaijan National Archive Department opens tender for attracting overhaul services
Tenders 11:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Latest
Ambassador: US supports diversification of Turkmen gas export markets
Turkmenistan 12:07
Georgia hosts Caspian Energy Forum Tbilisi - 2019
Economy 12:02
Iran says it will respond firmly to any U.S. threat
Other News 11:52
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 11:50
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva watches opening ceremony of 2nd European Games in Minsk
Society 11:43
Azerbaijani army ready to fulfill any military order
Politics 11:37
President of Georgia talks about situation in country
South Caucasus 11:14
Amazon gets U.S. patent to use delivery drones for surveillance service
Other News 11:09
Azerbaijan National Archive Department opens tender for attracting overhaul services
Tenders 11:02