Income of Azerbaijani population exceeds 22B manats since early 2019

26 June 2019 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The nominal income of the Azerbaijani population increased by 6.8 percent exceeding 22.164 billion manats in January-May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports on June 26.

On average, income worth 2,244 manats accounted for each person.

After all the obligatory and voluntary payments were made, over 20.386 billion manats remained at the population’s disposal, which is about seven percent more compared to the same period of 2018.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 26)

