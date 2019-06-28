Insurance fees to exceed 1B manats in Azerbaijan in 2020

28 June 2019 12:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Insurance fees will exceed one billion manats in Azerbaijan in 2020, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said.

Gasimli made the remarks in Baku at the 9th forum "Azerbaijani Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities", Trend reports.

“The total fees of insurance companies worth 728 million manats did not make up one percent of the country's GDP volume in 2018,” he said. “But after the introduction of mandatory health insurance in 2020, the volume of total fees will exceed this figure.”

"For the first time, insurance premiums will exceed one billion manats in Azerbaijan," Gasimli added.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 28)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Almost 60,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in May
Tourism 12:40
Azerbaijani insurance market growing stably
Business 12:20
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 12:06
Number of Bakcell “Ulduzum” program partners surpasses 300
ICT 11:57
Car production grows in Azerbaijan
Business 11:09
Latest
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Trade uncertainty stops world stocks in tracks
World 13:07
Uzbekistan airways buy batteries via tender
Economy 13:05
Chinese Sinosure in Georgia, discussing joint projects, financing models
Economy 12:43
Almost 60,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in May
Tourism 12:40
G20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC: Russia's Novak
Other News 12:39
Swiss company official: barriers impeding Uzbek business being removed (Exclusive)
Economy 12:22
Azerbaijani insurance market growing stably
Business 12:20
Mortgage lending increases in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:07