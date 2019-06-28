Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by 12% in May

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

In May 2019, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 12 percent or $22 million compared to May 2018, Department Head at Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Ramil Huseyn said at a briefing, Trend reports.

He noted that in May 2019, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports amounted to $204 million.

"Azerbaijan's non-oil exports in May 2019 were mostly delivered to Russia ($96.3 million), Turkey ($33 million), Georgia ($14.6 million) and Italy ($6.6 million). Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's exports of tomatoes in May 2019 amounted to $54.6 million and ranked first among the country's non-oil exports. Potato exports amounted to $20.2 million," he said.

He noted that in May 2019, the Azexport.az web portal received orders for non-oil products in the amount of $32.5 million, which is 17.3 percent more compared to May 2018.

According to the results of the first five months of 2019, the top five countries that ordered goods on Azexport portal were Russia (12.6 percent), Turkey (7.4 percent), the UK (5.9 percent), US (5.9 percent) and India (5.9 percent), Huseyn said.

He further noted that by the end of May 2019, the largest number of orders was for the exports of cotton and cotton products, tobacco, eggs, chicken, potatoes, mineral waters, pomegranate juice, wines, building materials and furniture.

