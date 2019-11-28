Popular presenter and producer Tarikh Aliyev makes reports on Azerbaijan in US (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

Tarikh Aliyev is a popular presenter and producer at Khazar TV in Azerbaijan. He presents “Her Shey Daxil’ (All inclusive) popular show that broadcasts live five days a week.

This summer, the presenter was in the US. He was the first presenter at Khazar TV to make programs in different states in the US during a week.

He met with Azerbaijani people who live and work in New-York. Among them were singers, bloggers, well-known sport-men, doctors, etc.

One of the programs was made at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Washington D.C. The cultural relations, folk music, national dances and cuisine were featured in the program.

Other programs were made in Buffalo. The TV’s team shot Niagara Falls and the program impressed the Azerbaijan audience.

Tarikh visited an Azerbaijani family in New Jersey. During this program, they talked about cultural relations, friendship between Americans and Azerbaijanis living in New Jersey.

Tarikh Aliyev and his team are going to visit the US in 2020 and make programs in different states across the country.

